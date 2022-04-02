20-year-old man drowns in an open water in Kano — Fire Service

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 20-year-old man, Anas Idris, after drowning in a an open water at Jan Dutse, Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

In a statement, the Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said the incident occurred on Friday in the morning.

“We received an emergency call at about about 08:20a.m from one Kabiru Sarkin Jan-Duste and we dispatched our rescue team to the scene at about 8:26a.m,’’ he said.

He added that the victim was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi said that his corpse was later handed over to the Jan Dutse village head, Kabiru Sarki.

“The cause of the incident was as a result of local swimming,” he said.

In another development, he said the Fire Service received an emergency call on Friday morning at about 07:55 a.m. from one Magani Muhammed-Inuwa, that a 14-year-old boy, Usman Magaji, has drowned as he swam in an open water at Mariri Farawa behind police station in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

He said that we quickly dispatched our rescue team to the scene at about 08:11 a.m.

Abdullahi said the victim was brought out dead from the open water and his corpse was handed over to Inspector Aliyu Umar of the Farawa police station. (NAN)

