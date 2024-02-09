Sunday, February 11, 2024
20 vessels to berth at Lagos ports – NPA

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, said 20 ships were waiting to berth at the Lagos ports.

NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position”, said eight of the expected vessels would berth with containers of different goods.

“Three of the vessels will berth with petrol, another three vessels to berth with bulk wheat, three vessel is also berthing with general cargo while the remaining three vessels will berth with bulk clinker, bulk gas and base oil.

“A total of three vessels, presently waiting to berth with bulk salt, container and Single Bout Mooring (SBM) at AMPT, Apapa Bulk and Greenview Development Nigeria Ltd., terminals in Lagos.

“Only a vessel waiting to discharge bulk gas at Lagos port,” it said.

It said that 11 vessels were currently discharging petrol at various ports in Lagos. (NAN)

