‎20 Terrorists Killed in Zamfara Air Strike as Military Intensifies Counterterrorism Efforts

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎A targeted military air strike on suspected terrorist hideouts in Maraya village, Zamfara State, has resulted in the elimination of 20 terrorists, according to the Defence Headquarters.



‎



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎A targeted military air strike on suspected terrorist hideouts in Maraya village, Zamfara State, has resulted in the elimination of 20 terrorists, according to the Defence Headquarters.



‎



‎The operation, which was carried out in the early hours of June 1, 2025, follows a precision air interdiction launched on May 31, 2025, as part of a continued offensive against terrorism in the region. The Nigerian military described the mission as a strategic response to persistent threats by insurgent groups in the Maru Local Government Area.



‎



‎“Subsequent to the air strike conducted at about 01:11 am on 01 June 2025, troops of 1 Brigade stationed at Forward Operation Base Magami were swiftly deployed to the Maraya/Wabi vicinity,” said Major General Marcus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, in a press release issued Monday.



‎



‎Their task, he explained, was to conduct a battle damage assessment and gather actionable intelligence. “On-the-spot assessment of the air strike confirmed 20 terrorists killed, underscoring the effectiveness of the operation,” Kangye stated.



‎



‎However, the operation was not without loss. Two members of a local vigilante group collaborating with the military were killed, and two others were injured inadvertently during the strike.



‎



‎“The Chief of Defence Staff commiserates with the families of the two vigilantes who died in action and wishes the two wounded personnel a speedy recovery,” Kangye said.



‎



‎In response to the civilian casualties, the Armed Forces pledged to improve coordination with local security actors to avoid similar incidents in the future. “Moving forward, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are committed to fostering stronger collaboration with local security entities and stakeholders to bolster coordination and prevent similar mishaps,” the statement read.



‎



‎Security analysts have lauded the military’s efforts, though they urge increased transparency and local engagement. “It’s a difficult terrain, but avoiding civilian casualties must remain paramount,” said Ibrahim Shinkafi, a conflict resolution expert based in Gusau. “More community-based intelligence and pre-strike verification can help reduce risks.”



‎



‎The air strike marks a renewed intensity in Nigeria’s campaign against terrorism in the northwest, where rural communities have suffered repeated attacks from armed groups over the past year.



‎



‎With continued military pressure and strategic coordination, defence officials believe the region could see a gradual return to stability.



‎



‎