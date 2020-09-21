20 ships discharging petrol other items at Lagos port – NPA

Share the news













The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that 20 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, butane gas, bulk sugar, maize, bulk salt and automobile gasoline.

It said that other 12 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, and general cargo.

The authority said it was expecting 13 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Sept. 21 to 30.

It said that the ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, bulk gypsum, frozen fish, maize, bulk salt and general cargo.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. (NAN)

