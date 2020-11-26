20 poets make #EndSARS national competition list

Twenty Poets from across Nigeria have made the #ENDSARS National Poetry Competition longlist.

The longlist was selected from more than 109 English-language submissions. The selection of the longlist was done by Terseer Sam Baki.

Terseer Sam Baki is a celebrated poet and all round writer. He is the author of the poetry collection, ‘Euphoria of Sophistry’ and has published in several anthologies. Terseer Sam Baki is also the immediate past General Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Benue State chapter. He holds a degree in English Education and currently pursuing his Masters in Language Education at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

Entries were received from five different countries which include: USA, Philippines, Zambia, Malawi and Nigeria.

Find below the complete longlist:

Nwokeabia, Ifeanyi John – HOW OUR LIGHTS WERE PUT OFF Olude Peter Sunday – ENDSARS, LAW MAKERS OR LAW BREAKERS Merife, Chisom Victor – IN LEKKI, HEROES PREVAILED Etumnu Ugochukwu Bright – OUR MOTHERLAND WEPT! Chukwu Sunday Abel – SPLIT GREEN FLAG Zainab Adekunle Abubakar – #ENDSARS, A DIRGE TO THE FALLEN HEROES Godstime Nwaeze – BERMUDA TRIANGLE Lazarus Great-life – MY PEN, A SILENT OUTCRY FOR JUSTICE Frank Kaliati – STATE ARMED ROBBERS (SQUAD) Kolade Olawale Kabir Àdèlé – OUR VOICE, OUR STAND Victor Chineme Okachi – ENDSARS Sunday Afolayan – PLAGUED BY THE ANGER OF HUNGER Ololade Akinlabi Ige – END THE DEMONS CHOKING OUR LIVES Mark Dave – CHEEPING EAGLE Chinedu Vincent Okoro – TILL OUR VOICES AND HANDS DINE THE ZENITH Uzodimma Deborah Chimdimma – THE NIGERIAN 9/11 Agada Patience Anthony – JOURNEY TO HOPE Umeorah Johnbosco – END SARS Obiwuru Chidera Rex – THE TOLL GATE OF DEATH Blessing Chinenye David – INQUEST FOR FREEDOM

The shortlist will be announced on Nov. 26, 2020.

END SARS National Poetry Competition is a joint effort between the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) and the International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), USA aimed at combating and campaigning against Police Brutality, Assault and Battery