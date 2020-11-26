20 poets make #EndSARS national competition list

November 26, 2020 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 

 

Twenty Poets from across Nigeria have made the #ENDSARS National Poetry Competition longlist.

The longlist was selected from more than 109 English-language submissions. The selection of the longlist was done by Terseer Sam Baki.

Terseer Sam Baki is a celebrated poet and all round writer. He is the author of the poetry collection, ‘Euphoria of Sophistry’ and has published in several anthologies. Terseer Sam Baki is also the immediate past General Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Benue State chapter. He holds a degree in English Education and currently pursuing his Masters in Language Education at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

Entries were received from five different countries which include: USA, Philippines, Zambia, Malawi and Nigeria.

Find below the complete longlist:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Nwokeabia, Ifeanyi John – HOW OUR LIGHTS WERE PUT OFF
  2. Olude Peter Sunday – ENDSARS, LAW MAKERS OR LAW BREAKERS
  3. Merife, Chisom Victor – IN LEKKI, HEROES PREVAILED
  4. Etumnu Ugochukwu Bright – OUR MOTHERLAND WEPT!
  5. Chukwu Sunday Abel – SPLIT GREEN FLAG
  6. Zainab Adekunle Abubakar – #ENDSARS, A DIRGE TO THE FALLEN HEROES
  7. Godstime Nwaeze – BERMUDA TRIANGLE
  8. Lazarus Great-life – MY PEN, A SILENT OUTCRY FOR JUSTICE
  9. Frank Kaliati – STATE ARMED ROBBERS (SQUAD)
  10. Kolade Olawale Kabir Àdèlé – OUR VOICE, OUR STAND
  11. Victor Chineme Okachi – ENDSARS
  12. Sunday Afolayan – PLAGUED BY THE ANGER OF HUNGER
  13. Ololade Akinlabi Ige – END THE DEMONS CHOKING OUR LIVES
  14. Mark Dave – CHEEPING EAGLE
  15. Chinedu Vincent Okoro – TILL OUR VOICES AND HANDS DINE THE ZENITH
  16. Uzodimma Deborah Chimdimma – THE NIGERIAN 9/11
  17. Agada Patience Anthony – JOURNEY TO HOPE
  18. Umeorah Johnbosco – END SARS
  19. Obiwuru Chidera Rex – THE TOLL GATE OF DEATH
  20. Blessing Chinenye David – INQUEST FOR FREEDOM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The shortlist will be announced on Nov. 26, 2020.

END SARS National Poetry Competition is a joint effort between the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) and the International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), USA aimed at combating and campaigning against Police Brutality, Assault and Battery

Tags: , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*