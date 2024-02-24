2 years after, NDDC distributes relief materials to flood victims

Two years after the 2022 floods in Delta, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) distributed palliatives and relief materials to victims on Saturday.

Delta’s representative on the NDDC board, Chief Monday Igbuya, said at the ceremony in Sapele that the gesture was part of efforts to address current economic realities in the region.

He noted that the initiative was part of responses by President Bola Tinubu to address the plights of flood victims grasping with the present economic crunch.

“You remember the flood happened in 2022 when President Bola Tinubu, and the NDDC Managing Director and the Chairman of the board were not in office.

“When the issue came up, President Tinubu graciously approved this relief operation,’’ Igbuya said, noting that the flood victims were still in the throes of the incident two years after.

Igbuya stressed that the president’s “Renewed Hope’’ agenda made it imperative for the NDDC to reach out to the flood victims most of who were still faced with mounting challenges from the disaster.

He reiterated NDDC’s commitment to programmes that would affect the people positively, emphasising that the board was engaging in activities that truly reflected the peoples’ needs and its mandate.

In his remarks, Mr Onoriode Ogodo thanked the NDDC and the Federal Government on behalf of flood victims in Sapele-Okpe community.

He said items distributed would go a long way in supporting those who lost their homes and means of livelihoods to the 2022 floods.

On his part, Mr Felix Emuobo, President-General of Elume community in Sapele Local Government Area, said the materials, when used judiciously, would support the people through difficult times.

“I commend the NDDC for bringing relief to us,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed were bags of rice and beans, mattresses, vegetable oil, noodles, toiletries and tomato pastes.

Among other relief materials distributed were boats, cassava milling machines, sewing and grinding machines and salt.

Community leaderships across the 25 local government areas of Delta, women and youth groups were on hand to receive the relief materials. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren