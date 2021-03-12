Two women were on Friday arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly conspiring between themselves to beat-up another woman at her residence.

The two defendants, Ruka Tayo, 38 and Jimoh Abiola, 35, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit other offence and assault.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 26 at about 4:00 p.m., at Road 7, Mowowole estate, Oreta Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

Agoi said that the defendants conspired and beat-up the complainant one Mrs Adeyemi Morenikeji at her residence.

He said the defendants went back to her former husband house after five years of divorce to fight the complainant who was the new wife of her divorced husband.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 412 and 172 of Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.R. Onilogbo, admitted the defendants to N50, 000 bail each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 31, for mention. (NAN)

