2 women in court for allegedly constituting public nuisance

Two women, Adeola Rachael (22) and Adebayo Aramide (24), were, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a charge of constituting public nuisance.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 13, at about 3.05 pm. at Eleventh House Hotel in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Akinwale said that the defendants were arrested while disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Odunayo Okunade, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N5,000, with one surety each in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 18, for hearing. (NAN)