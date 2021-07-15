2 women get 3 months jail term e

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday sentenced two women to three months imprisonment each for fighting in public.

Uwa Onyenye, 35 and Gift Omoyo, who are neighbours, pleaded guilty to fighting and disturbing public peace.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Tijjani gave the convicts an option to pay N5, 000 fine each and warned them to desist from fighting and disturbing public peace.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Hamen Donald, told the court that Onyenye reported the matter at the ‘A’ Divion Police Station, Mararaba on June 17.

He said ‎that the complainant, who is the first convict, alleged that her neighbour, Omoyo, beat her up and inflicted serious injury on her.

Donald told the court that during police investigation, police discovered that both convicts had engaged in a free for all and inflicted injuries on each other.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 183 of the Penal Code.

Onyenye and Omoye begged for leniency. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...