2 women get 3 months jail term e

July 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A Mararaba Upper Area in Nasarawa State, on Thursday sentenced two women to three months imprisonment each in public.

Uwa Onyenye, 35 and Gift Omoyo, who are neighbours, pleaded guilty to and disturbing public peace.

Delivering , the judge, Abubakar Tijjani gave the convicts an option to pay N5, 000 fine each and warned them to desist from and disturbing public peace.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Hamen Donald, told the  Onyenye reported the matter at the ‘A’ Divion Police , Mararaba on June 17.

He said ‎ the complainant, who is the first convict, alleged her neighbour, Omoyo, beat her up and inflicted serious injury on her.

Donald told the during police , police discovered that both convicts had in a free all and inflicted injuries on each other.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 183 of the Penal Code.

Onyenye and Omoye begged leniency. (NAN)

