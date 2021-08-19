2 women bag 3 months jail term each for public nuisance

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Grade Area court in Karu, FCT, on Thursday sentenced two women to three months imprisonment for Public nuisance.

Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Loveth Joseph, 20 and Anita Francis, 19 after they pleaded guilty and begged court for leniency.

Maiwada gave them an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 .

Earlier, Counsel, Vincent Osuji told court that on July 30 a team of policemen on night patrol by Insp Aghole Stephen attached to Karu Police station, arrested convicts for constituting public nuisance.

The prosecutor said during Police investigation, the convicts could not give a satisfactory explanation of what they were outside at that time of the night.

The offence the Prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code.()

Tags: , , , ,