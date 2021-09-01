2 vagrants docked for allegedly constituting public nuisance

vagrants  in a Karu Grade I Area Court, sitting in Abuja, allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The police charged Adamu and Monday Toungura with constituting public nuisance and causing obstruction.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants were arrested by a team Police Ambush Patrol attached to Nyanya Division, Abuja on Aug.18.

He said that the defendants were arrested wandering Nyanya Express way, inspite several warnings to steer off the road.

The police said that the defendants are suspected to members a criminal syndicate that specialise in snatching cell phones.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section 199 the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Anas Isa, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the until Oct. 5 hearing (NAN)

