2 vagrants docked for allegedly constituting public nuisance

Two vagrants in a Karu Grade I Area Court, sitting in Abuja, for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The police charged Adamu Mohammed and Monday Toungura with constituting public nuisance and causing obstruction.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants were arrested by a team of Police Ambush Patrol attached to Nyanya Division, Abuja on Aug.18.

He said that the defendants were arrested wandering on the Nyanya Express way, inspite of several warnings to steer clear off the road.

The police said that the defendants are suspected to be members of a criminal syndicate that specialise in snatching cell phones.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section 199 of the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Anas Isa, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for hearing (NAN)

