Two unemployed men, Kolawole Fatai and Emmanuel Idiape, on Friday, appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a pumping machine and a generating set, worth N125,000.

Fatai, 24 and Idiape, 29, who are facing a five-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and stealing, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences, with two others, still at large, on March 11 at 8:30 am. at VIP Garden, P&T Compound, Ipaja, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendants stole the items, belonging to the complainants, Mr Suraju Kareem, Mr Charles Okoye and Mr Kazeem Kayode, from their premises.

He said that the defendants damaged the complainants’ borehole and stole their pumping machine and generating set.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Aigbokhan, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 20, for mention. (NAN)

