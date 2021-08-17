2 unemployed men docked for allegedly jeep engine, 2 compressors

Two unemployed men appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing a Toyota IV runner jeep engine and two compressors worth N2.2 million.

The police charged Olawale Ayinde,34, and Aliu Ibrahim,22, with three counts of conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen properties.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, InspInnocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with others at large in April at Wemco Road, Ogba, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the Toyota IV Runner jeep engine and two compressors belonged to Mr Babatope Fapohunda.

He said that the defendants also stole iron rods worth, N140,000 belonging to Triple Cross High School.

Odugbo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Chief Magistrate L. A. Owolabi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N350,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for mention.(NAN)

