2 unemployed men docked for allegedly jeep engine, 2 compressors

Two unemployed men appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State stealing a Toyota IV  runner jeep engine and two compressors worth N2.2 million.

The police Olawale Ayinde,34, and Aliu Ibrahim,22,  with three counts of conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen properties.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution , InspInnocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendants committed the with others at in April at Wemco Road, Ogba, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the Toyota IV  Runner jeep engine and two compressors belonged to Mr Babatope Fapohunda.

He said that the defendants also stole iron rods worth, N140,000 belonging to  Triple Cross High School.

Odugbo said the contravened the provisions of sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Chief Magistrate L. A. Owolabi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N350,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for mention.(NAN)

