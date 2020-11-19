2 unemployed allegedly steal seven goats in Lagos

Two unemployed men, Sheyi Ajayi and Ismaila Olalekan, who allegedly stole seven goats, on Thursday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Ajayi, 29, and Olalekan, 27, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of the peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. N. Simon, the duo and two others at large committed the offences on Nov. 11, at 3:00a.m. in Ijeododo community of Lagos State.