2 travel agents jailed 5 years each for visa fraud

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday sentenced two travel agents to five years imprisonment for visa fraud.

The police charged Oyeronke Gbadamosi , 28, and Muritala Bello, 42, with conspiracy , fraud and theft.Delivering judgment, Magistrate Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, held that both Oyeronke and Bello were guilty of defrauding Yusuf Aliu and 197 other victims of N21. 5 million.

The magistrate did not give the convicts an option of fine.She also ordered the convicts to N5 million each as compensation to the victims.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Phillip Amusan told the court that the convicts between Jan. 8, and March 24, 2018, in Oje market, Ibadan, obtained N21.5million from Aliu and 197 other victims to procure Malta visa and tickets for them.

He said that the convicts worked with T. R Villa Travel Services LTD with RC No : Bn 2552205 which is situated in Oje market , Ibadan.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 383 and is punishable under Section 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)

