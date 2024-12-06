2 traders docked over alleged N656,000 fraud

Oluwaseun Igbekeke, 30 and Bukola Akinyanju, 30, both palm oil traders were on Friday arraigned in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Oluwaseun Igbekeke, 30 and Bukola Akinyanju, 30, both palm oil traders were on Friday arraigned in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, over alleged N656,000 fraud.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge bordering on felony and advance fee fraud.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants on Oct. 22, around 10.44 a.m. at Materumi Street, along Okitipupa-Erinje road in Okitipupa, Okitipupa magisterial district committed the felony.

Omoyeigha said that the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of N656, 000 from Taiwo Ajide under the false pretence of supplying him kegs of palm oil but failed to do so.

The Prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 419, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Ajele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N750, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

He said that the sureties, who must be residents within the court jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years tax payment made to the state government.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 17, for further hearing. (NAN)