2 traders bag 2 years imprisonment each for stealing phone

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama. Jos on Friday, sentenced two traders, Ibrahim Musa and Yusuf Aliyu.

The police charged Musa and Aliyu with conspiracy and theft.

Magistrate Daniel Damulak sentenced Musa and Aliyu after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Damulak ordered them to pay a fine of N35,000 each .

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station in May 31, by Sani Muazu of Sabin Layi Jos who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convicts broke into the complainant’s room and stole a cell phone worth N43,000.

During police investigation, he said the cell phone was recovered from the convicts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code Law (NAN)

