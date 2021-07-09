2 traders bag 2 years imprisonment each for stealing phone

An Upper Area Court sitting Kasuwan Nama. Friday, sentenced two traders, Ibrahim Musa and Yusuf Aliyu.

The police charged Musa and Aliyu  with conspiracy and theft.

Daniel Damulak sentenced Musa and Aliyu after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Damulak ordered them to pay a fine of N35,000 each .

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the was reported at the Laranto Police Station May 31, by Sani Muazu of Sabin Layi who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convicts broke into the complainant’s room and stole a cell phone worth N43,000.

During police investigation, he said the cell phone was recovered the convicts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of  sections 59 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code (NAN)

