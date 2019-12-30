2 teenagers in court for allegedly beating up a man

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned two teenagers, Emmanuel Onobekwu, 19 and Francis Akufie, 19, in Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a man.

They are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault occasioning harm and wounding to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution, Insp.Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendants, who reside at Ketu area of Lagos, beat up the complainant, Mutiu Folawe, with a naval belt.

According to him, the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 22 at toll gate area of Ketu.

Ihiehie said that fight broke out when the complainant confronted the defendants, demanding to know why they beat up his younger brother.

He said the defendants also wounded the complainant on his right eyes, causing him grievous harm.

The offence, he said contravene sections 173, 246 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N200,000 each and two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 31, 2020 for mention. (NAN)