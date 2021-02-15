An Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Monday, sentenced two students, to 18 months imprisonment each for stealing telecomm goods worth N41,000.

The police charged Istifanus Amos and Jonathan Ayuba with conspiracy, office breaking and theft.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Amos and Ayuba, after they pleaded guilty.