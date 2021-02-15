An Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Monday, sentenced two students, to 18 months imprisonment each for stealing telecomm goods worth N41,000.
The police charged Istifanus Amos and Jonathan Ayuba with conspiracy, office breaking and theft.
A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Amos and Ayuba, after they pleaded guilty.
The panel, however, gave them an option to pay a fine of N30,000 each.
The magistrates held that the punishment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Mista-Ali Police Station on Jan. 16, by Mangut Refas of Vimac Engineering Services Jos, who was the complainant.
Gokwat said that the convicts conspired and broke into the office and telecomm goods worth N41,000 .
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 59, 334 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code Law (NAN).