2 Speakers emerge in Nasarawa State House of Assembly 

By Sunday John

Two different Speakers have emerged in the seventh Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday (June 6, 2023).

They are the incumbent Speaker of the fifth and sixth assemblies, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) and Mr Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East).

While Abdullahi was elected at a sitting which took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by 11 out of 24 members, Ogazi was elected by 13 out of 24 members at plenary at the State Assembly complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the seventh assembly, which was scheduled for Tuesday, by Mr Ibrahim Musa, Acting Clerk of the assembly, was postponed citing security reasons.

Meanwhile, the state legislature that held two different proceedings had elected two speakers and deputy speakers, respectively. (NAN)