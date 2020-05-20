2 soldiers, 3 terrorists killed as patrol troops encounter ambush in Yobe

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Kantana Jimlan on long range patrol along Buni Yadi – Buni Gari axis encountered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices and Boko Haram Terrorists’ ambush, eight kilometers ahead of Buni-Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Disclosing this in a Press statement to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, the Defence HQ Spokesman, Major Gen. John Enenche says two soldiers paid the supreme price and three other soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the IED explosion.

Enenche said in addition to that, a recovery truck, one troops carrying vehicle and a water tanker that ran into the IED were destroyed by fire while three terrorists were

neutralised and uncomfirmed number of terrorists escaping with various degrees of injury.

Reacting to a trending video, Enenche says, “due to mental snap/distress occasioned by fog of war, two of the soldiers who escaped the IED and terrorists’ ambush recorded the incident with uncomplimentary remarks, about the Nigerian Army and her leadership, which was released on the social media.

“Although this kind of outburst is expected in war, the soldiers involved have been identified and would undergo observation and counselling”, it reads

He added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain unwavering in its quest to end the terrorism and will do everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of this kind of traumatic incident/outburst.

