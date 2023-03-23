2 small claims courts for debts below N5m officially opened in Bayelsa – Official

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Bayelsa judiciary has officially opened two Small Claims Courts to handle debt recovery cases below N5 million to fast track dispensation of justice.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Julius Lambert Nyananyo, Head of Media and Information Department at the Bayelsa Judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the judiciary on Jan. 4 inaugurated a five-member management committee to run the small claims courts in Bayelsa.

Nyananyo said the establishment of the courts was an innovation in the Nigeria legal system to help small business operators recover debt owed for goods supplied.

The courts are located in the Bayelsa Multi-door Court house, High Court Complex, Ovom, Yenagoa and the Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku High Court complex, in Onopa.

Nyananyo said the courts are affordable and easy to use because one does not need the services of a lawyer.

He said the judiciary has also released a handbook and practice directions are available at the Bayelsa state judiciary and online at the judiciary website www.bayelsastatejudiciary.gov.ng.

He enjoined the general public to take advantage of the courts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos and Kano States were chosen as the pilot states to implement the reform initiatives.

On April 23, 2018, Lagos State became the first state in Nigeria to establish the small claims court. (NAN)