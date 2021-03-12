A man and his sister on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing 49 bundles of Ankara materials, valued at N624,

200 belonging to employer.The duo are Adebayo Adebisi, 22, and Mariam Adebisi, 25, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo told the Court that the defendant committed the offenses on March 5, at 43, Balogun West, Lagos Island.He said that the first defendant,

who was a salesman, stole 49 bundles of Ankara materials worth N623,200, belonging to his employer, one Mrs Funmilayo Oyewole.He added that the theft was discovered during stock-taking and it was later discovered that he gave some of the bundles of Ankara materials to his sister.“Some of the material were found in the sister’s house,” he said.He said that the offense contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,

2015.The Chief Magistrate Mrs O.O Oshin granted the two defendants N200,000 bail with one surety each in like sum.She adjourned the case until March 20 for hearing. (NAN)

