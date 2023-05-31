2 Senators resign membership of PDP

By Kingsley Okoye

Two serving Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mathew Urhoghide (Edo)Ayo Akinyelure(Ondo) have resigned their membership of the party.

Their resignation is contained in separate letters, read at plenary on Wednesday by the Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.,who presided over the session.

Urhoghide in his letter said :

“I write to formally inform you and the entire senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that | am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This difficult decision arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national level and especially in my dear state, Edo State.

” These squabbles have spiked to levels that have made it impossible for someone like me who is a confirmed democrat to function and grow as | envisioned in my political journey.

“I am however grateful to the party which yielded me the platform to achieve the mission of serving my country as a two-term senator,which,experience afforded me opportunity to meet and work with all you wonderful colleagues.

“The opportunity helped too to build and form important and lasting friendships here at the senate. above all else, it imbued in me knowledge and experience that could not have gotten anywhere else.”

Akinyelure, in his letter said his resignation from the PDP takes effect from June 11.

“This is to formally inform you and all my distinguished colleagues in the ninth Senate of National Assembly that | am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from 11th June, 2023 .

“I therefore, wish to express my appreciation to the party for granting me the opportunity to serve Ondo Central Senatorial District and Nigeria in the Senate of the 9the Assembly on the Platform of PDP.

“This decision has come at this time since the ninth Senate is coming to an end soonest.”

He said his resignation was to enable him settle down and look forward to other areas of human and professional endeavours, where he could be of value addition to his Ondo State and Nigeria in general. (NAN)