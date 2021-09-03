2 security guards get 12 strokes each for stealing N65, 000

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, on Friday ordered that two security guards get 12 strokes of the cane each for stealing N65, 000 and vehicle spare parts.

The Judge, Gambo Garba also sentenced Jeremiah Yahaya, 25 and Gideon Bulus, 24 , to 24 months imprisonment each after they pleaded guilty to joint act and theft.

Garba gave them an option to pay a fine of N60, 000 each.

He added that Yahaya and Bulus should pay the complainant, Victor Okorie, compensation of N142, 000 and warned them to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on Aug.18.

Ogada said Yahaya and Bulus, security guards attached to Gostu Plaza, 1st Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja conspired and burgled the complainant’s motor spareparts shop at the said address sometime in July.

He said they stole N65, 000 cash, a Toyota Camry 2011 model shock absover valued N25, 000, four litres of Total engine oil valued N9, 000 and air conditioner hose valued N25, 000.

The prosecution counsel said Yahaya and Bulus also stole a motor gearbox valued N18, 000 amounting to a total of N142, 000.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

