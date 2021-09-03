2 security guards get 12 strokes each for stealing N65, 000

September 3, 2021 Favour Lashem



An Upper Area Court in Zuba, on ordered two guards get 12 strokes of the cane stealing N65, 000 and vehicle spare parts.

The Judge, Gambo Garba also sentenced Jeremiah Yahaya, 25 and Gideon Bulus, 24 , to  24 months imprisonment   after they pleaded guilty to joint act and theft.

Garba gave them an option to pay a fine of N60, 000 each.

He added Yahaya and Bulus should pay the complainant, Victor Okorie, compensation of N142, 000 and warned them to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court the complainant reported the matter the Gwarinpa Station on Aug.18.

Ogada said Yahaya and Bulus, guards attached to Gostu Plaza, 1st Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja conspired and burgled the complainant’s spareparts shop the said address sometime in July.

He said they stole N65, 000 cash, a Toyota Camry 2011 model shock absover valued N25, 000, four litres of Total engine oil valued N9, 000 and air conditioner hose valued N25, 000.

The prosecution counsel said Yahaya and Bulus also stole a gearbox valued N18, 000 amounting to a total of N142, 000.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of  sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

