2 security guards docked for allegedly stealing laptops

Two security guards on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing two laptops.

The police charged Joel Samuel,42, and Clement Gupiya,28, with negligent conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Ms Irene Ajubuike, said that when she resumed work on July 5, she discovered that her office was broken into and two laptops, worth N350, 000 were stolen.

During police investigation, he said the defendants were on duty as security during the attack.

The matter, the prosecutor said was reported at the Maitama police station by the complainant.

The offence Adeyanju said, contravened the provisions of Sections 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Wada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with reliable sureties in like sum.

Wada ordered that the sureties must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.

(NAN)

