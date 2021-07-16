2 security guards docked for allegedly stealing laptops

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



security guards on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing laptops.

The police charged Joel Samuel,42, and Clement Gupiya,28, with negligent  conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ade Adeyanju, told the court complainant, Irene Ajubuike, said that when she resumed work on July 5, she discovered that her office was broken into and laptops, worth N350, 000 were stolen.

During police , he said the defendants were on duty as security during the attack.

The matter, the said was reported at the Maitama police station by the complainant.

The Adeyanju said, contravened the provisions of Sections 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Wada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000  each with reliable sureties in like sum.

Wada ordered sureties must provide a of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.
(NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,