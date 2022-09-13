2 security guards docked for allegedly stealing AC valued N200,000

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

Two security guards were on Tuesday docked in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing two air conditioners valued at N200,000.

The police charged Usman Abdullahi and Ibrahim Adamu both of B19 Garden, Utako, Abuja, with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ferdinand Orji, told the court that the complainant, Anita Udoh of Airport Road, Abuja reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Aug. 28.

He said that the defendants stole the two air conditioners attached to the cold room of the garden where they were working as security guards.

Orji added that during police investigation, the defendants could not give reasonable account of how the items disappeared.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of the Penal Code.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted them to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with a surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 18 for hearing. (NAN)

