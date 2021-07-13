2 security guards docked for alleged stealing

Two security guards, Bulus Michael and Yusuf Monday, were arraigned at a Kaduna Magistrates’ for allegedly property of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company(KEDC) office.

Michael, 36, and Monday, 38, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and .

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the defendants committed the offences on July 2 at the company` office Kafanchan, .

said defendants who are security guards at the KEDC office  Kafanchan, conspired and stole a 5,000W-Qlink stabiliser,  a scabbed jack and iron pipe from the office.

said   market value of the stolen items  not be ascertained as at when they were docked.

The prosecutor said that investigation, the defendants voluntarily confessed to the crime.

said that the offences contravened Sections 59 and 271 of the Penal Code Law, 2017.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendants bail the sum of N100, 000 each with surety each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the  sureties  must be  relations of the defendants and  be gainfully employed.

He also ordered that the sureties must evidence of two years’ tax payment to the .

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 28, for mention. (NAN)

