2 security guards docked for alleged stealing

Two security guards, Bulus Michael and Yusuf Monday, were on Tuesday arraigned at a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company(KEDC) office.

Michael, 36, and Monday, 38, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 2 at the company`s office in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He said that the defendants who are security guards at the KEDC office in Kafanchan, conspired and stole a 5,000W-Qlink stabiliser, a scabbed jack and one iron pipe from the office.

He said that the market value of the stolen items could not be ascertained as at when they were docked.

The prosecutor said that during investigation, the defendants voluntarily confessed to the crime.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 59 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must be relations of the defendants and be gainfully employed.

He also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 28, for mention. (NAN)

