2 security guards arraigned for allegedly stealing N5m drugs

Two security guards, Ali Mohammed, 35 and Mohammed Abdullahi, 25, were on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing drugs valued at N5 million.

The defendants, who reside in Oshodi, Lagos State, are being tried on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 28, at Adewale Crescent, Oshodi, Lagos state.

Adejumola alleged that the defendants carted away cartons of various drugs belonging to Geneith Pharmaceutical Ltd.

“After discovery that some goods were missing in the store, the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) was played.

“The defendants were seen carrying some of the drugs through the back gate into a waiting vehicle which they later drove away.

“They were arrested and handed over to the police,” he said.

According to him, the offences violate Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Odubajo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Odubajo held that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case till July 26, for mention.(NAN)

