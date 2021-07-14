2 sales reps in court for allegedly stealing company money

Two sales representatives, who allegedly stole N723, 920 , belonging to their company were on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are, Jamiu Mustapha, 43 , of N0 1, Ogooluwa St., Ikotun and Samson Sholanke, 48, of N0 25, Olajide St., Pleasure, Abule Egba road, Lagos.

They are being tried on two-count charges of stealing and fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that Mustapha and Sholanke committed the offences between February and June 2021, at Jay Kay Zenith Limited, Dopemu, Agege, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendants conspired and diverted proceeds of the sales, to their personal account.

The prosecutor said that the company discovered the fraud when its account was audited and the defendants could not give a satisfactory account on how the money got missing.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr L. A Owolabi, granted them bail of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until July 30, for further mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...