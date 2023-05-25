2 remaining abducted students of FGC, Birnin Yauri regain freedom

The remaining two abducted students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State, have regained freedom.

Chairman of the Committee for the abducted Students, Alhaji Salim Ka’oje, stated this on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He gave the names of the two freed students as: Safiya Idris and Farida Ka’oje.

“The two remaining girls were released to us on Thursday by their abductors,” Ka’oje said, adding that they would be taken to state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 96 students of the college were abducted by bandits during an attack on the school on June 17, 2021. (NAN)