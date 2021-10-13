2 persons remanded for alleged possession of firearms in Makurdi

A Makurdi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday remanded one Kpamsar Ahemba and one Demesugh Atsehe for alleged illegal possession of firearms and act of terrorism.

The Magistrate, Miss Sonia Yaikur, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

Yaikur ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to Nov. 15 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the defendants were arrested by a team of Operation Zenda (111), led by Insp. Elijah Aunde, on July 5.

Ishaya said the team, acting on intelligence report, arrested Kpamsar Ahemba, a dreaded and notorious armed robbery kingpin, who has been terrorizing motorists and members of the public.

The defendant has been terrorizing motorists along Ugbema Gboko highway by Dura Bridge over time.

During investigation, Kpamsar confessed to committing the offence and also mentioned Demesugh Atsehe as a member of his gang who was later arrested and one locally-made pistol with five live cartridge recovered from him.

Prosecution said investigation into the matter is ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

She said the offence contravened section 97 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue state 2004, Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, 2004 and section 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage taking, Kidnapping, Secret cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue state, 2017. (NAN)

