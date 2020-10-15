2 NYSC members to remobilise for service, 1 gets extension in Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi extended the service of one of its Batch A, Stream-1 member and remobilised two others.
NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mustapha Muhammed, told the newsmen on the sidelines of the passing out ceremony in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday that 913 corps members had passed out in the batch.
Muhammed said the passing out ceremony was without fun fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.
“Corps members across the state will collect their certificates at headquarters in Birnin Kebbi in 10 segments for 10 days, with strict observance of COVID-19 protocols,’’ he said.
He expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of the 2020 Batch A Stream-1 service year in spite of all challenges.
He commended the outgoing corps members for their dedication and selfless service to their fatherland.
Mohammed advised them to uphold the spirit of self-discipline, patriotism and loyalty, which the scheme had instilled in them during the service year.
“I advise you all to avail yourselves opportunities of abundance agriculture and natural resources, by engaging in productive activities to enable you to become self-reliant and employers of labour.
“I encourage you, therefore, to discover the vast opportunities that abound in their environments instead of joining the army of unemployed graduates,’’ the coordinator advised. (NAN).
