2 motorcyclists in court for alleged criminal intimidation

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem



Two motorcyclists, Usman Sani and Maktar Ameh, on Friday appeared  Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged intimidation.

police Sani and Ameh with criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abudullahi Tanko, told court that complainant, Yakubu Salihu, of Kutunku, Gwagwalada, FCT, matter at police station on June 16.

Tanko said that the defendants also threatened to kill Salihu and  friend Sale Adamu.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 396 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present verifiable by the court.

He ordered the defendants to write a cheque of N50,000 in the name of the Chief Registrar of the FCT Court.

the magistrate adjourned the until June 30 for hearing. (NAN)

