2 motorcyclists in court for alleged criminal intimidation

Two motorcyclists, Usman Sani and Maktar Ameh, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged intimidation.

The police charged Sani and Ameh with criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Yakubu Salihu, of Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on June 16.

Tanko said that the defendants also threatened to kill Salihu and his friend Sale Adamu.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 396 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present address verifiable by the court.

He ordered the defendants to write a cheque of N50,000 in the name of the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court.

the magistrate adjourned the case until June 30 for hearing. (NAN)