2 metal scrap collectors in court for allegedly stealing spare parts

Two metal srap collectors on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing spare parts worth N 280, 000. The police charged Mohammed Malik, 19, and Ismail Yakubu,21, who reside in Panteka Market Mpape Area of the FCT, Abuja, are charged with two counts of shop breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Augustine told the court that the defendants conspired with Abubakar and Sisqo, who are now at large, and broke into a shop located in Panteka Market Mpape and stole car tyre tubes, 90 pieces of vehicle jacks and some lubricants total valued at N280, 000. Augustine alleged that the complainant, Chinedu Nwodo, reported the matter at the Police station. He also told the court that the defendants have once been caught for this same crime.

He told the court that during investigation, detectives recovered the generator alternator worth N70,000. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Judge, Marafa Mohammed, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 and ordered each of them to produce one surety. He adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for hearing. (NAN)