2 men in court over alleged theft of N18.6m of roofing sheets

Two men – Sunday Ugwoke, 24 and Auwal Suleiman, 35 – were on Monday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of roofing sheets worth N18.6 million.
The accused who reside in the Apapa area of Lagos were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in July between 2.00p.m. and 7.00p.m. in Apapa, Lagos.
Ajayi alleged that the defendants who worked on Wharf Road, Apapa, stole the 20ft container of roofing sheets belonging to Mr Chidi Adiligwo, their employer.
She said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 411 and 287(5)(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Section 287(5)(b) of the law stipulates seven-year jail term for offenders.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Magistrate, A.O. Ajibade, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.
She said one of the sureties each must own a landed property and adjourned the case until Oct. 10, for hearing. (NAN)
Leave a Reply