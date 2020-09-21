2 men in court over alleged theft of N18.6m of roofing sheets

Two men – Sunday Ugwoke, 24 and Auwal Suleiman, 35 – were on Monday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of roofing sheets worth N18.6 million.

The accused who reside in the Apapa area of Lagos were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in July between 2.00p.m. and 7.00p.m. in Apapa, Lagos.