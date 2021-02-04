2 men in court over alleged public fighting

Two middle-aged men, who allegedly engaged in public fighting, were on Thursday brought before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, Sunday Kuton, 29, and Nnamdi Mini, 26; are facing one count charge of public fighting.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 29 at about 1:30p.m, at Agbalata International Market, Coconut Market, in Badagry, Lagos.