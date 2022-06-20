2 men in court over alleged impersonation in Ogun

Two men, Balogun Femi, 41, and Ayodeji Damilola, 30, were on Monday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for alleged impersonation.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with impersonation.The Police Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 25, at about 5 a.m. at Ivana-Iyesi, Ota.Adaraloye said that the defendants were caught by the soldier for impersonation by wearing Nigerian Armed Forces uniform, knowing fully well that they are not servicing members of the armed forces.He said that the offences contravened Section 109(a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.She adjourned the case until June 26 for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

