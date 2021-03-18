wo men, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Ayuba Kabiru, were on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, over alleged illegal possession of gun.

The unemployed defendants who live in Ojo area of Lagos, are being tried for unlawful possession of gun, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan.18 in Alabarago Ojo area of Lagos .

Emuerhi alleged that the defendants were caught by the police with an unlicensed locally-made single barrel gun in their bag.

“They were asked how they came about the gun or what they planned to do with it but were unable to give a tangible explanation,” he said.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 4 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until March 25 for mention. (NAN)

