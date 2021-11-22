2 men in court over alleged 20 backup battery theft

Two men, Austin Anene and Emeka Ayajuru, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft and receiving 20 units of backup batteries worth N3.4 million.

Anene, 49, Ayajuru, 46, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendants with three others still at large committed the offences on Nov. 11 at Ori-Oke Street, Ogudu.

Perezi alleged that the first defendant (Anene) stole the 20 batteries valued at N3.4 million, property of Globacom Nigeria Limited’.

He told the court that the defendant then handed the stolen batteries to the second defendant (Ayajuru) to sell, so that they both could share the proceeds.

The prosecutor told the court that the second defendant allegedly received the goods even though he knew the items were stolen.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Ajayi granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the state government as part of the bail conditions.

Ayaji adjourned the case until Dec. 15, for trial. (NAN)

