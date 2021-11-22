2 men in court over alleged 20 backup battery theft

November 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Two men, Austin Anene and Emeka Ayajuru, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft and receiving 20 units of backup batteries worth N3.4 million.

Anene, 49, Ayajuru, 46, whose addresses were provided, are charged with conspiracy, and receiving stolen property, to which they pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendants with three others still at large committed the on Nov. 11 at Ori-Oke Street, Ogudu.

Perezi alleged that the defendant (Anene) stole the 20 batteries valued at N3.4 million, property of Globacom Nigeria Limited’.

He told the court that the defendant then handed the stolen batteries to the second defendant (Ayajuru) to sell, so that they both could share the proceeds.

The prosecutor told the court that the second defendant allegedly received the goods even though he knew the items were stolen.

He said the  contravened Sections 411, 287 and 328 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs .M. Ajayi granted bail to the defendants the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the  state government as part of the bail conditions.

Ayaji adjourned the case until Dec. 15, for trial. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,