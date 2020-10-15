2 men in court for allegedly stealing their roommate’s cell phone, N15,000

Two men on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6 for allegedly stealing a cell phone and N15,000 from their roommate.

The police charged Sunday Adams and Fatai Jimoh with two counts of joint act and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike of the FCT Command, told the court that the complainant, Nasiru Ahmed of Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, reported the matter on Oct. 11 at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station.

Ejike alleged that on Oct. 11, at 8.20 p.m., while the complainant was asleep, the defendants, who were his roommates, formed a common intention and stole from him.