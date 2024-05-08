2 men in court for allegedly stealing N16.5m flour

Two men on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s 300 bags of Honeywell flour valued at N16.5 million.

The defendants are, Damilare Mustapha, 25, a driver, who lives at Ibadan, Oyo State, while Ali Abiodun, 24, a motor boy, resides in Abule Egba, Lagos.

The duo are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.



The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on Feb. 16, 2024 at Fafem Haulage Nigeria Ltd., Abule Egba, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants were to deliver 300 bags of Honeywell flour worth N16.5million to one of the company’s customer at Ajah, Lagos.



The prosecutor, however, told the court that the defendants allegedly stopped on the way and scooped some flour from all the 300 bags, reducing the quantity in each of the bags, which forced the customer to reject the consignment.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in likesum.

Osunsanmi, thereafter, adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.(NAN)

By Moronke Boboye