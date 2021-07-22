2 men in court for allegedly stealing employer’s N574,000

Two employees, Clement Nbani, 44, and Solomon Ajayi, 33, charged with stealing their employer’s N574,000 were on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ court.

The duo, who reside in Agege, Lagos State, pleaded innocent to the charges of conspiracy and stealing levelled against them.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 22 at Dopemu, Lagos State.

Ogunleye said the defendants stole the money belonging to Jaykay Zenith Ltd.

“The defendants sold variety of goods and fraudulently converted the proceeds to their own.

“When investigation was carried out, it was discovered that the defendants were the culprits behind the missing money. They were handed over to the police,” Ogunleye said.

The prosecutor noted that the offence violates Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) carries seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from employer while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Odubajo, granted the defendants bail of N100,000 each, with two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

Odubajo said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned till Aug. 3. (NAN)

