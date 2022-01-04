2 men in court for allegedly possessing stolen iPhone

Two men –  Segina Muhammed (38) and Abdulkareem Muhammed (25) – appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti, for  alleged possession of a stolen iPhone.The defendants, who have no fixed address, are facing charges of conspiracy and possession of a stolen phone.

They,  however, pleaded not guilty the charge preferred against them.The prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 28 at  8:30 p.m. in Ado-Ekiti.Bamigbade alleged that the defendants had in their possession, one  iPhone 12 Promax suspected be stolen, in  contravention of Section 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment enable him study the case file and witnesses.

The Magistrate, Mrs Franca Olaiya, granted bail the defendants in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.She adjourned the case until Feb. 2 for hearing. (NAN)

