2 men in court for allegedly defrauding businessman of N1.4m

Two men on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N1.4 million.

The police charged Elum Chibueze and Ogundele Micheal with joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that police investigations into a direct criminal complaint revealed that the defendants fraudulently obtained the N1,4 million from the complainant, Arise Okoronkwo.

Okpa said the defendants collected the money for a non-existent piece of land in Bwari Area Council, FCT.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.