2 men in court for allegedly damaging govt property, beating up security guard

March 8, 2021



Two men on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, for allegedly damaging government property and beating up a security guard at the Oduduwa College building.

The police charged Ayoola Olalekan and Balogun Emmanuel, whose addresses were given, with conspiracy, and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court defendants committed the offence on March 1, 2021 at Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged defendants with others at large, conspired to commit felony to wit: serious and malicious damage.

told the court defendants allegedly damaged the Louvre Windows Oduduwa College building with pebbles.

alleged that the defendants beat up Cpl. Aderibigbe Emmanuel, a security gurad while performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions sections 356, 451 and 526(A) the Criminal Code, Laws Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal conditions, saying they would jump bail since they had reason persons to stand  as sureties

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo ruled that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

adjourned the case until March 28, for hearing.(NAN)

