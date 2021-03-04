Two men on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly being in possession of hard drugs.

The police charged Alex Uzoma, 43, and Uche Ibenezim, 44, with conspiracy and unlawful possession under Sections 411 and 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 17 at 10.30a.m., at Igando area of Lagos.

Eruada said an Anti-Robbery Squad apprehended the defendants with some substance suspected to be hard drug.

He said that the defendants could not give any explanation on how they got the drug.

Section 329 prescribes six months jail term for unlawful possession, while Section 411 attracts two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Magistrate T.O. Tanimola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 6 for mention. (NAN)

