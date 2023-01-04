2 men in court for alleged N1.25m visa fraud

By Adepote Arowojobe

The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men – Emmanuel John and Oyebanji Lekan before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court over alleged N1.25 million visa fraud.

John, 33, and Lekan, 53, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money on false pretences and impersonation.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 17, 2022 at Kokoro-Abu area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Famuyiwa said that the defendants collected the sum of N1.25 million from the complainant, Mr Umeh Chinedu, to help him process Sweden visa, which he failed to do.

She said the defendants also forged a fake Sweden visa for the complainant.

Famuyiwa said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 324(3) and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case until Jan. 26 for mention. (NAN)