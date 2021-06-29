2 men in court for alleged joint act, mischief

Two men, Timothy Asom, 24, and Salihu Yusuf, 25; on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged joint act and theft.

The police charged Asom and Yusuf, both residents of Iddo Sarki village, Abuja, with joint act, mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Mr Chika Eke, of Apo village Abuja, reported the matter at Iddo Police Division on June 13.

Tanko said that the complainant employed Asom as a security guard at his new house, and also contracted Yusuf to wire the said house.

He said that the house contained 24 units of self-contain apartments, adding that the defendants conspired and abandoned work at the house, claiming the job had been completed, but was vandalised by unknown persons.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 327 and 286 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 and one reasonable surety each, in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present an address to be verified by the court.

He said that the sureties must swear an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendants jumped bail.

He said that the defendants and sureties must in addition, all present valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court, including an international passport or BVN or NIN.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until July 8, for further hearing. (NAN)

