Two men– Olakunle Awoyemi and Saheed Nureni–, who allegedly stole a car valued N800, 000, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday.

Awoyemi, 25, who resides in Ikorodu area and Nureni, 36, who resides in Mile 12 area both in Lagos Xtate , are facing charges of conspiracy, stealing, receiving stolen property and damages.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Basset Sunday, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 23 at New Garage Motor Park, Ojota, Lagos.

Sunday said that Awoyemi stole a Nissan Sony with Reg. No: XT 898 EKY, property of the complainant, one Mr Peter Ubom.

He said that Awoyemi stole the car from where it was parked and sold it to Nureni, who knew it was a stolen car.

Sunday said that the defendants wilfully damaged the windscreen of the vehicle so that it could not be easily recognised.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (10), 328(1), 339 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 328(1) stipulates 14 years’ imprisonment for receiving stolen property, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Daodu, granted Awoyemi bail in the sum of N500,000 and Nureni ; N250,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Daodu said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until April 13 for mention. (NAN)

