2 men face trial for alleged N800,000 car theft

March 25, 2021 Favour Lashem



Two – Olakunle Awoyemi and Saheed Nureni–, who allegedly stole a car valued N800, 000, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in on Thursday.

Awoyemi, 25, who resides in Ikorodu area and Nureni, 36, who resides in Mile 12 area both in Lagos Xtate , are facing charges  of conspiracy, , receiving stolen property and damages.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Basset , told the court the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 23 at New Garage Motor Park, Ojota, Lagos.

said Awoyemi stole a Nissan Sony with Reg. No: XT 898 EKY,  property of  the complainant, one Mr Peter Ubom.

He said Awoyemi stole the car from where it was parked and sold it to Nureni, who knew it was a stolen car.

said that the defendants wilfully damaged the windscreen of the vehicle so that it could not be easily recognised.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (10), 328(1), 339 and 411 of the Criminal Law of , 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Section 328(1) stipulates 14 ’ imprisonment for receiving stolen property, while Section 411 provides two for conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Daodu, granted  Awoyemi bail in the sum of N500,000 and Nureni ; N250,000  with two sureties each in like sum.

Daodu said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two ’ tax payments to the Government.

He adjourned the case until April 13 for mention. ()

